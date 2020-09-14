Our Lord sent to us the most loving, gentle and kind soul there ever was, but he called Terry Novotny home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire from complications of surgery at the age of 67.
Terry was born on Dec. 6, 1952, in Waukesha, to Glenn and Shirley (Langlas) Novotny. He married Linda Buyatt on July 21, 1972, in Waukesha.
Terry worked at Wisconsin Centrifugal in Waukesha for 20 years and at Cartwright farm when he was a teenager. In 1993, his family moved to Ladysmith where he drove quad-axle dumptruck for John S. Olynick, Inc. He also worked for Grant township in Ladysmith as their snow plower during the winter months for a few years prior to his retirement and moved to Whitehall in 2017.
Terry enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, tinkering on all sorts of things, enjoying his ’65 Dodge Coronet, watching NASCAR races, driving his RC cars, listening and going to Milwaukee Brewer games and collecting anything M&M, Coke or NASCAR.
Terry was a friendly and talkative man who loved being with his family and friends.
Terry leaves behind his wife, Linda, of 48 years; two daughters, Theresa (Chris) Giarrusso and Tracey (Branden) Przybilla; eleven grandchildren, Alexis, Samantha, Guy, Rebecca, Donte, Talia, Nicole, Giana, Damian, Hailey and Dalton; three great-grandchildren, Carson, Tessa and Olivia, all who loved their “PaPa” very much; his mother, Shirley; a sister, Keri (Larry) Wolf; a nephew, Scott (Amy); a niece, Heather; an aunt, an uncle, cousins, other loved family members and many friends.
In addition to his father, Terry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Carmen Novotny and Clarence and Ann Langlas and his in-laws, Robert and Ardiss Kudick; William and Lois Buyatt.
Terry will be sadly missed by everyone who knew this wonderful man that God gave us to love while he was with us.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall.
Terry will be cremated and there will be a celebration of life at the Mount Nebo Cemetery in Jump River at a later date.
Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
