Our Lord sent to us the most loving, gentle and kind soul there ever was, but he called Terry Novotny home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire from complications of surgery at the age of 67. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall. Terry will be cremated and there will be a celebration of life at the Mount Nebo Cemetery in Jump River at a later date.