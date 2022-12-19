Christine Rognsvoog, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home in Green Bay with her daughters at her side.
Born in Ladysmith on Oct. 3, 1946, to Doris and Robert Michaelson, she graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1964 then earned her nursing degree from UW-Eau Claire. She was married to Ray Larsen from 1967 to 1992, and together they had three daughters — Amy, Jennifer and Karen.
She married Charles (Chuck) Rognsvoog in 1996. They spent much of their time together traveling in the RV, visiting Arkansas, Texas, Colorado and the Grand Canyon. They were members of the Church of Christ in Ladysmith where Chris volunteered as an audio-visual specialist.
Throughout her life, Chris enjoyed a variety of hobbies — sewing, knitting, crochet, painting, jewelry-making and more. Her children, grandchildren and friends all have gifts Chris made for them, each holding special memories of her.
A registered nurse for most of her career, Chris spent her time caring for others — friends, family, grandchildren and animals. After Chuck’s passing in 2017, she moved to Green Bay, where she rescued a good dog named Willie from a local shelter, and he became the man in her life. He snoozed on her couch, and she spoiled him rotten.
Visits with and from grandchildren filled much of her free time. She went to football games and recitals, made cookies and crafts, hosted graduations and birthdays. Grandkids would often spend summers with her, walking the dog and enjoying Fourth of July picnics. Of all the roles she’d filled, Grandma was her favorite. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by three children, Amy (Adam) Peters, Jennifer (Hank) Poncelet and Karen (Nate) Brunner; her sister, Sue (Dave) Dahmus; her sister-in-law, Carol (Mark) Michaelson and seven grandchildren.
Chris was preceded in death by her father, Robert Michaelson; her husband, Ray Larsen; her brother, Mark Michaelson; her husband, Charles Rognsvoog and her mother, Doris Michaelson.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Church of Christ in Ladysmith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Africa Inland Mission on the Wisconsin Humane Society.
