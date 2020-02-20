Albert Raymond Pettit, age 80, passed away on Friday, Feb.7, 2020, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
Albert was a logger, and he loved fishing and being with his friends.
Albert is survived by his sisters, Patricia, Pauline, Shirley and Stella. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and friend, Dode M. Birch and niece Rosemary Eaton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Pettit and his mother Mary Lee Pettit.
The family is asking to bring a dish to pass at the lower level of the Rusk County Community Library in Ladysmith at noon on Saturday, Feb. 29.
