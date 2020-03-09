Allen Larson

Allen Ray Larson, 76, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home in Fall Creek.
Allen was born on Feb. 15, 1944, to Ingwald and Vesta (Frick) Larson, in Ladysmith. He attended Ladysmith High School and graduated in 1962. He served in the Navy from 1962 to 1966 including tours in the Vietnam War.
Allen married Sharon Sue Poppe on April 2, 1971, in Medford. They raised their family of three boys in Glen Flora. He worked for 35 years at Weathershield. Following retirement, he moved to Fall Creek to be closer to his grandchildren.
Al is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Greg (Mary) Larson of Fall Creek and Adam (Stacy Carlson) Larson of Ladysmith; granddaughter, Kiersten Larson and grandson, Kael Larson of Fall Creek; sister, Karen Sanderson of Woodbury, Minn. and brothers, Dave (Arlyce-deceased) Larson of Maple Plain, Minn., Jerry Larson of Woodbury, Minn. and Mike (Jacque) Larson of Eau Claire and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, Joseph Larson.
A small ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave the family online condolences, please visit www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.