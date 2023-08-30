Sally Jennings

Sally J. Jennings, 95, of Medford, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. A funeral service for Sally will take place at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, at Hemer-Pickerign Funeral Home in Medford, with Pastors Paul Woods and Josh Kohl officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. to the time of the service at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, at the funeral home.