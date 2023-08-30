Sally Jennings

Sally J. Jennings, 95, of Medford, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
A funeral service for Sally will take place at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, at Hemer-Pickerign Funeral Home in Medford, with Pastors Paul Woods and Josh Kohl officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. to the time of the service at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, at the funeral home.
Sally was born on Oct. 30, 1927, in Spirit Lake, Iowa, to Roy and Edna (Thompson) Holmes. At 2 weeks old her family moved to Wisconsin, and they bought a farm near Tony. She graduated from Tony High School in 1945. She then went to Milwaukee to work. In Milwaukee, she met her classmate’s older brother, George Jennings, and they married on Sept. 12, 1945. She returned to Ladysmith as a war bride when George went to serve in WWII.
When he returned from the Marines they moved back to Milwaukee, where she worked at Kiekhaefer Marine, which later became Mercury Marine. They returned to the Ladysmith area to dairy farm. When her husband became a disabled veteran, she farmed by herself. She then worked at Kent’s Hardware and Ladysmith Nursing Home. She went back to college and graduated from Taylor County Teacher’s College in 1970. She continued her education and graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1977. She then taught fourth grade at Medford area schools.
Sally is survived by her sister, Faye Kreuger of Colfax; son, John (Jewel) Jennings of Mosinee; daughter, Cindy (Roger) Boehlen of Medford; grandsons, Keith (Laurie) Jennings of Garland, Texas, Jay (Jennifer) Jennings of Black River Falls, Scott (Lori) Jennings of Ringle, Douglas Boehlen of Stetsonville, and Kenn (Jennifer) Boehlen of Medford; granddaughter, Nicky Boehlen of Medford; great-grandsons, Gavin, Andrew and Dayton; step-grandchildren, Garrick (Sheila) DeMeyer and Katie (Adam) Eberle; step-great-grandchildren, Isabella, Emma, Lewis, Grant, Chelsea and Marissa and brother-in-law, Jay LeRoy Jennings of California.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George in 1997; sisters, Alberta (Paul) Yearwood, Alice (Don) Matthews and Edna Peterson and brother, James (Patty) Holmes.
Hemer-Pickerign Funeral & Cremation Services of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. Please visit www.hemerfuneralservice.com to share condolences online.
