Timothy Conway, Sr.

Timothy Sean Conway, Sr., at 59, left this world after a long and valiant struggle with cancer on Friday, March 20, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Tim leaves behind the love of his life, Terri, and his four children, Brenna, Tim Jr., Ian (Lauren) and Christopher (Angie) and his grandson, Benjamin to mourn his loss.
Tim grew up in Des Plaines and later moved to Ladysmith to raise his family. He loved the outdoors, gardening, camping, fishing and cooking with his family, dogs and friends. He was also known for his love of music and outdoor concerts, traveling all over to hear live music. Additionally, his many neighbors in both Des Plaines and Ladysmith looked forward to his extravagant and lovely outdoor Christmas displays every year.
Tim will be sorely missed by his siblings, Susan (Lary), Nancy, Patrick and Michael and his niece, Megan, whom he helped raise.
He joins his parents, Lois and Patrick Conway, as well as numerous dogs including Hamlet and other pets.
He is survived by many relatives and friends who will surely miss his welcoming smile and loving hugs. He was a good man.
Hanson-Onion-Martell Funeral Home in Marinette assisted the family.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Commented