Rodney & Linda Wise

Linda L. Wise, 71 of Ladysmith, died on Oct. 26, 2021 and her husband, Rodney E. Wise, 76 of Ladysmith, died on March 10, 2022. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Rod and Linda will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. A celebration of life will follow the burial at the VMA in Ladysmith.