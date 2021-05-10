Jim Holmquist passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison after a short battle with cancer. He was 67 years old.
He was born to William and Lorraine Holmquist in Ladysmith on Aug. 2, 1953. He grew up enjoying what life had to offer in northern Wisconsin. After graduating Ladysmith High School in 1972, Jim entered the U.S. Navy for four years and was honorably discharged in December 1976.
After leaving the Navy, he returned to Ladysmith, where he met his future wife Carol (Smith). They were married on June 10, 1978. During this time, he attended technical college in Eau Claire and earned a degree in HVAC design. He received a job offer with an engineering firm in Madison, and they moved there in 1979. Jim and Carol settled into life in Madison. They welcomed their daughter, Robin, into their lives in September 1987.
Jim was an attentive and loving father. He truly enjoyed being a dad. He was devoted to his family — always putting their welfare first.
Jim was a loyal Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan, rooting for them whether they had a winning season or not. He liked a good round of golf followed by a round of good cheer, tinkering with things mechanical, watching drag racing, sitting by a campfire and relaxing near the water. He made many good, close friends over the years and really enjoyed the time he spent with them. He will be remembered as a hardworking and friendly person with a generous, easy-going spirit.
Jim is survived and deeply missed by his wife, Carol, and daughter, Robin (Kyle Reger). He is also survived by his brothers, Ken (Carolyn) and Rick (Julie); brothers-in-law, Dan Maine and Chuck Smith (Becky). He is further survived by nieces and nephews, and their spouses and children. Missing him, too, is his canine buddy, Shandy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lorraine; sister, Melanie; mother-in-law, Doris Smith and sister-in-law, Shirley Smith.
Per the family's wishes there was no funeral service.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
