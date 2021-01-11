Helen Daniels

Helen Francis (Sirek) Daniels, age 87, of Weyerhaeuser, was surrounded by her loving family as she found eternal life on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Helen was born on Aug. 25, 1933, to Frank and Dorothy Sirek of Dobie. She was the fifth of five children. Helen married Anthony E. Daniels, on Aug. 2, 1952. They made their home on the Daniels family farm in Weyerhaeuser, where they raised six daughters. In 1985, they retired from the dairy farm and built a new home only three miles away.
Helen was a devoted wife, farming alongside Tony. Her nurturing way was evident, caring for all the farm animals. Helen especially had a love for horses, which she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren. Her gardens and flowers were a testimony to her passion for making her home and yard beautiful. She loved to bake, cook and entertain, loved the outdoors, horse riding, snowmobiling, camping or boating. She was a devote Catholic, taught catechism, sang in the choir and was an active volunteer in the church community.
Helen is survived by her husband, Tony, of 68 years; their six daughters, Marilyn (Carl) Swaney, Dianne (Mark) Burton, Doris (Tom) Smith, Laurie (Larry) Fortuna, Susan (Don) Kaminski and Ellen Daniels; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Cyril Sirek of Eau Claire and Dennis Sirek of Aurora, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers; Father Frank Sirek and Edward Sirek.
Visitation and funeral service will both be held at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, with visitation 1 hour prior with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. For those unable to attend: Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/6858006092?pwd=WFc3Tit0MWVwakM4ZUZ6N3dHOWNnUT09 Meeting ID: 685 800 6092 Passcode: 5JXLUR
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
