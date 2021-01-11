Helen Daniels

Helen Francis (Sirek) Daniels, age 87, of Weyerhaeuser, was surrounded by her loving family as she found eternal life on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Visitation and funeral service will both be held at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, with visitation 1 hour prior with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.