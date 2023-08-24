Linda Nerison passed away at her home on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Linda was born on March 20, 1955, in Mora, Minn., to George and Josphine Gray.
Linda Married Melvin Nerison Jr. on March 21, 1991, in Sheldon. Together, they raised their children, Michelle, Jennifer, Kyle, Ryan, and Rory. Linda was a housewife who loved babysitting her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking big meals on the holidays. Her favorite time was hunting season when she spent many days with her children and grandchildren. Every Sunday morning was spent watching church on TV.
Linda is survived by her five children, Michelle of Ladysmith, Jennifer of Stanley, Kyle of Ladysmith, Ryan of Ladysmith and Rory (Brandee) of Cornell. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Harmony, Ashley, Kyle, Mariah, Monique, Sasha, Cody (Tiffanie), Brooklyn, Emmalee, Ryan Jr. and Kyle Jr.; 14 great-grandchildren, Maddy, Conner, Aricka, Malachii, Kendrick, Kaydence, Kayden, Veronica, Carter, Annabell, Ila, Daniel, Brody and William; and five siblings, Elmer, Robert, Thomas, Ella and Tammy.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, George and Josphine; her granddaughter, Victoria and her sister, Patty.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Memorial Park, in Ladysmith.
