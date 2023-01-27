Mary Jane (Mikyska) Rutz, 83, of Apache Junction, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, while in Hospice Care.
Mary was born on Aug. 8, 1939, in Tony, to John and Verene (Timblin) Mikyska. She graduated from Tony High School. She met and married Virgil Richardson from Bruce, on April 12, 1958, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
They moved to Saukville. They had four children, Cathy (Delvin) Smith, Debra (David) Kallenbach, of Medford, Larry (Phyllis Cicha) Richardson, of Weyerhaueser and Dennis (Debra Gray)Richardson of Alma. Her first husband passed away in 2003.
Mary then married Dale Rutz in 1973. They moved to Ladysmith and farmed till Dale retired and then moved to Arizona. Her second husband passed away in 2013.
Mary enjoyed bowling, playing pool, painting pictures, going to the casino and traveling from Arizona to Alaska every summer.
She is survived by her two sisters, Kathi (Daryl) Kinnear of Ladysmith and Rae Ann Fleenor, of Port Washington; her two brothers, Bill (Ann) Mikyska and David (Karen)Mikyska of West Bend; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four nieces and 15 nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her four children; three sisters, Gloria Mierow, Alice Thorhaug and Rose Marie Farias and two brothers, Stanley Mikyska and John Mikyska.
Her wishes were for no funeral. She donated her body to Arizona School of Science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.