Gene Kelley, 95, lovingly know as Uncle Gene by many, died on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
He was born July 6, 1927, in Bruce, to Jack and Fern Kelley. He attended Glendale school until the eighth grade when he left school to help his dad on the farm. Gene dairy farmed north of Bruce until 1972 when he moved to town with his dad. Once in town he became a janitor at the Bruce School where he remained until his retirement.
Gene was an avid bowler, golfer and card player and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a faithful member of Bruce Federated Church and took part in many of their activities. After his retirement Gene became a favorite driver of many in the community and was continually taking them to their appointments or just out for the day. “I don't think he ever met anyone who didn't become a friend.”
He also enjoyed helping kids and was involved in Kinship and Kiwanis.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Fern and Jack; two brothers, J.O. (Wilma) and Verm (Gloria); his sister, Frances; special friend, Mary Ludwig; nephews, John and Mike Kelley, and Kevin and Jack Tiegs; nieces, Darlene (Tiegs) Nielsen and Becky (Kelley) Nutt and other great-nieces and nephews.
Gene is survived by Kelley nieces and nephews, Cheryl, Tom (Peg), Janet (Jim) Wood, Kathy (Terry) Zimmerman, Don, Nancy, Bob (Sheryl), Kirk (Becky), Ron (Joe), Jim (Cherie), Dawn, Tiegs nieces and nephews Donna (Tom) Thordson, Diane Baer, Jim (Darlene), Randy (Cathy) Tiegs, and nieces Piper Kelley and Gayla Zastrow.
Gene's funeral is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Bruce Federated Church with Pastor Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial followed in the Bruce Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
