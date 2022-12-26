Richard Hinke

Richard “Dick” Louis Hinke, 79, of Sheldon, town of Ruby, died suddenly on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at his residence. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at The Old Barn Lodge after the service.