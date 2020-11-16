Kurt L. Koehler, 56, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Due to concern for the spread of COVID, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Kurt's family at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Tony. Burial will follow in the church cemetery in Tony.
A celebration of life where all are welcome to attend will be held at a later date.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
