Kurt L. Koehler, 56, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Due to concern for the spread of COVID, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Kurt's family at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Tony. Burial will follow in the church cemetery in Tony.

A celebration of life where all are welcome to attend will be held at a later date.

A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.