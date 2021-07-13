Joe Hartmann, 51, of Weyerhaeuser, died Saturday, July 10, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home-Bruce Chapel is assisting with the service.
Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain showers this evening with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 14, 2021 @ 5:15 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.