Louise Ambrose

Louise Morris (Lilas) Ambrose, 88, joined her husband, Harold, and son, Neil, on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Louise was born on Oct. 15, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Rusk County, where she worked the farm with her husband, Harold, and later worked for several years as an aide at the Rusk County Memorial Nursing Home. Following her retirement, she continued as a volunteer sharing her love of crafts with the residents. She was especially skilled in embroidery, and family and friends will always treasure the pieces she created and gifted to them.
Louise had many other hobbies and interests. She enjoyed playing the accordion and bowling. She was also a 4-H leader. She loved to fish and had a few favorite spots on Deer Tail Creek and Chippewa River. She caught a few big ones in her life — even winning recognition for landing a large muskie one summer — that one nearly pulled her into the river while she was trying to land it!
A tradition she enjoyed was the secret destination weekends with her daughters. They would plan the trip, but not share the location until arrival. Those weekends quickly evolved into "grandma weekend" as the grandkids wanted to get in on the escape. So began the yearly summer adventure to a new destination (bigger this time to accommodate all the people!) and a special time to connect with family that lived all over the United States.
As she started to have health issues, she moved to the Rusk County Care and Rehab Center where she could continue to enjoy activities and the company of the residents and staff. As the years went by, dementia took its toll on her, but she always felt safe and loved.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Marge (Kevin) Martindale of Conroe, Texas; Robin (Doug) Beck of Ladysmith and Cindi (Joe) DesMarais of Burnsville, Minn.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will be a private family burial at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rusk County Care and Rehab Center for the excellent care they bestowed upon her over the past six years. Thank you, too, to the Marshfield Clinic Hospice Team.
