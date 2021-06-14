Jeffrey Pfefferle

Jeffrey Carl Pfefferle, 57, of Casper, Wyo., died suddenly of a massive heart attack on June 2, 2021.
Jeff was born on Oct. 24, 1963, to Ray and Nancy Pfefferle. He attended elementary school in Ladysmith and high school in the Bruce and Weyerhaeuser area.
Jeff moved to the Casper, Wyo., area after turning 18 to work in the oil fields. There is where he spent the majority of his adult life. He had hobbies which included hunting, fishing and his favorite of all, Arrowhead hunting with his best friend and beloved dog, "Bruce Lee".
Jeff was alot to many people. He was a son, a father (Bobbie Pfefferle, South Dakota), (Chase Pfefferle, Ladysmith), a brother, (Joye Czekalski, Weyerhaeuser), (Melody Barber, Ladysmith), (Raymond Pfefferle, Washington), (Michelle Pfefferle, Washington), uncle, great-uncle, cousin, nephew, and a great friend to all who knew him.
Gone to soon, Jeff will be greatly missed and continue to be loved by his family and close friends.
There will be a memorial/celebration of life for Jeff on June 19, at JS Supper Club from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
