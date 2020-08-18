Dana R. Olsen, 69, of Ladysmith, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Eau Claire.
Dana is survived by his wife, Rebecca; two sons, Donald (Terri) of Hawkins and Dale (Jessica) of Ladysmith; four grandchildren, Carissa, Julie, Ashley and Connor; four step-grandchildren, Tyler, Colin, Mason and Ashlyn; great-grandson, Scout; great-granddaughter, Harlan; two brothers, Gregory (Bev) of Hawkins and Brian of Austin, Texas and one sister, Susan Olsen of Toledo, Ohio.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
