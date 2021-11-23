Darlene Williams, of Bruce, was called to her eternal home on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the age of 85. She passed peacefully of natural causes at home surrounded by family.
She is survived by her son, Dick (Jan) Williams of Isanti, Minn.; grandchildren, Amber (Jeff) Duncan of Isanti, Minn., Kali Williams (Rick Mitchell) of Cambridge, Minn. and Zac Williams of Isanti, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Olivia Duncan, Bryce Duncan and Vada Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Denise and Janene; sisters, Beverly and Donna Mae, and husband, Dick Williams, Sr.
Darlene was born on Sept. 5, 1936, in Superior, to parents, Hank and Gladyce Holland. She married George Richard (Dick) Williams on Feb. 1, 1958. Together they will be remembered as always welcoming family and friends in their home. Darlene loved social events, cooking, a great night at the casino and playing bingo, and sharing meals and laughs. Her circle of many beloved friends knew her simply as “Ma”.
Darlene (along with her pre-deceased husband) donated her remains for scientific research.
A private burial of cremains will take place at a future date.
