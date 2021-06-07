Patrick McHugh

Patrick Jay McHugh, 60, passed away in his favorite armchair in his home in Ladysmith on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Pat was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Regis High School in 1978. He spent his early years in Eau Claire working at the family grocery store, MacQ’s, raising his Irish Setter, Barney, and coaching youth baseball and basketball. Growing up, he enjoyed spending time in the Amacoy Lake area south of Bruce — a distance he once traveled from Eau Claire by bicycle — helping out on his grandparents’ farm, hunting and fishing and golfing at Taylor’s. He then moved to the area in 1985.
He was married to Melissa (Meddaugh) McHugh of Ladysmith since 2001. He was married to Anne (Stevens) McHugh of Bruce from 1987-98 and had two children, Jaclyn and Jared McHugh, both of Madison. When they were married, they enjoyed playing cards with their siblings and traveling to Lambeau and the Metrodome for Packer games. When he later remarried Melissa, their families blended and he gained three more children, Nicholas and Chase Wiemer, of Eau Claire, and Kelsey McHugh. He was the jokester of the house, and happiest goofing around with his kids over a game of Uno Attack, late-night Nintendo Wii marathons, and grilling his famous shish kebabs. Even in adulthood, Nick and Chase still affectionately referred to him as “Daddy Pat.” Pat never neglected an opportunity to tell his children how deeply proud of them he was and raising his children was the greatest joy of his life.
Pat enjoyed a 30-plus year career at Johnson Truck Bodies in Rice Lake. He worked his way from assembly line, to foreman, to engineering. This offered him the opportunity to travel extensively,gaining him friends and connections all over the country.
Pat was selfless to a fault, an extremely devoted father, and annoyingly good at everything. He’d beat you at any board or card game. He was an exceptional handy-man and could fix or build anything. His knowledge of and passion for sports was unmatched, especially for the Badgers and Packers. He found peace in his Catholic faith. He had a distinctive giggle his family will remember fondly when they think of him.
Patrick will be fondly remembered by daughters, Jaclyn and Kelsey; sons, Jared, Nick and Chase; wife, Melissa; sister, Teresa McHugh of Eau Claire; brothers, Michael McHugh of Holmen and Jeff McHugh of Bruce; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Brandon, Josh, Samantha, Brooke, Mikayla and Wyatt; and several great-, grand-, and step- nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald McHugh and Shirley (Boss) McHugh; brother, Kevin McHugh; and great-niece, Britney J. Burkart.
Pat fought a lifelong battle with alcoholism. Loved ones encourage donations to L.E. Philips in lieu of flowers and encourage those afflicted with this debilitating disease to seek help.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 8, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating.
Commented