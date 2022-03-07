Lisa A. Stock, 87, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Lake Manor.
She was born in Germany on Feb. 10, 1935. On March 8, 1958, she married Georg W. Stock. They had two children, Waltraud and Georg Peter. Waltraud died as a young child. In 1961, Georg, Lisa and Peter were sponsored by Hope Lutheran Church and came to the United States and made Ladysmith their home until their passing. Lisa and Georg had three more children: Kenneth, Mary and Lisa.
Lisa was primarily a homemaker, but did take on many jobs cleaning houses and mowing lawns and did so for many years.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Georg, Lisa was preceded in death by a son, Peter, and two daughters, Waltraud and Mary.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth; daughter, Lisa Congemi; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and friends; and son-in-law, Mark Bentley.
Lisa was so thankful for the opportunity to come to the United States and was ever thankful for the sponsorship from Hope Lutheran Church to whom she remained ever faithful throughout her life.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 11, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, starting at 4 p.m., at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Friday morning at the church starting at 10 a.m.
