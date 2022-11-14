Janice Lubner

Janice C. Lubner, 86, of Ladysmith, died of natural causes on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022,at her home surrounded by family. She was born on Aug. 2, 1936, in Sheldon to Lawrence and Anna (Lorence) Lubner.
Janice was a teacher in multiple states for all of her career. She spent the last 20 years of her career teaching at-risk youth in the Florida prison system. She took a year sabbatical to be a librarian in the Bahamas. She moved to Ladysmith on Oct. 10, 2010, coming from Florida.
Janice loved woodcarving and traveling. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith.
She is survived by multiple nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Anna Lubner; two brothers, Phillip and Raymond Lubner and two sisters, Roseann (Orville) Swanson and Henrietta (Jack) Fair.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be from noon until the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
