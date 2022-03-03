Randy Ptacek, Sr.

Randy Michael Ptacek Sr., 64, of Conrath, was called home to join his wife, Donna, in the arms of our Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, after a 6-month illness discovered after a motorcycle accident.
Randy was born on April 16, 1957, to Frank Ptacek and Sara (Fox) Ptacek in Ladysmith. Randy attended Bruce High School, Mount Senario College, and Northwestern Tech College where he graduated with a degree in criminal justice.
After high school, Randy married his first wife, Loreen Swaenepoel. They had four children on their farm north of Ladysmith. After farming, Randy worked many jobs including welding, woodworking, security and in law enforcement before becoming a truck driver. He was always known to be a very hard worker and took pride in his work, a quality that all his children admired.
Randy was very active in his community in his younger years as an EMT with the Rusk County Ambulance, national ski patrol member at Christie Mountain, co-director of the American Red Cross for Rusk County, teaching first aid and CPR, raising money for the first jaws of life in Rusk County and taking fire call during hunting season when the volunteer service had many members off.
Randy loved to be outdoors, and he enjoyed hunting, gardening, farming, canoeing, horseback riding, and renovating his home (he was thankful for his Time Life books). His passion was his fruit orchard, and many islands of gardens on his property. He was proud of “Randy’s Red Wine,” made from fruit on his property.
Randy is survived by his four wonderful children, Randy Ptacek Jr. of Ladysmith, Stacey Ptacek (Rob) of Menomonie, Mindy Larson of Gilman and Mitch (Jacquie) Ptacek of Seattle, Wash.; eight grandchildren, Caleb and Kelsie Macke, Taylor and Bristol Ptacek, Elisabeth Olsen, Anelise Larson and Oliver Ptacek and one great-grandson, Greyson. He is also survived by sisters, Violet Zuber, Carol Draus, Linda (John) Leach, Melody (Jay) Fox and brothers, Gary (Vicki) Ptacek and Terry (Vicki) Ptacek, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; brothers, Theodore, Franklin and David Ptacek; and sisters, Betty Foust and Helen Erickson,
A celebration of life well be held at a later date at his favorite backyard orchard.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
