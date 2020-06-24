Raymond Villiard

Raymond R. Villiard, 78, of Mosinee, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ray married the love of his life, Sharon Aspseter, in 1961. He worked as a proud salesman at Ecolab for 32 years, retiring in 2002. He never really retired from anything as he was always busy doing something and seldom in the house doing nothing. He simply couldn’t sit still. He had a work ethic to be proud of and a strong Catholic Faith.
Ray was a member of St. Marks Parish, Rothschild for over 45 years. He made life-long friends of his customers and co-workers. While not at work he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and the annual deer hunting season to Beverly Hills Camp with the guys.
Ray and Sharon enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas with his brother, John, and wife, Bev. Most of all he enjoyed being home and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was often found helping his neighbors or tinkering in his back shed or beautiful yard.
He always had a smile and a helping hand to whomever was in need. Ray touched many lives with his kindness and will be missed dearly
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 58 years and their five children, Dawn Villiard of Minneapolis, Minn., Cheryl Rye (Ken) of Mosinee, Teresa Villiard (Jim Neitzke) of Mosinee, Brian Villiard (Nichole) of Rothschild and Curt Villiard (Betsy) of Weston. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Austin Villiard, Mariah (Lawton) Lohff, Tahareh Mohammadian (Weston Nelson), Michaela Guerndt (Joshua Baer), Alexandria Villiard (Jason Rosales) and Savannah Frei (Henry Schroeder). He is further survived by his brother, John Villiard; sisters-in-law, Adeline Villiard, Sue Leader and Janet (Ben) Burcalow; brothers-in-law, Clayton and Ed Aspseter (Wanda) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lydia Villiard; his father and mother-in-law, Harold and Veda Aspseter; his sister, Alyce; his brothers, Henry, William and Jim; his sisters-in law, Beverly, Sharron, Jeanette, Judy and Florence; brothers-in-law, Harold Dean (Biz) and Jim; four nephews and three nieces.
The family will hold a graveside service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Windfall Cemetery, Exeland. A luncheon will follow at Helsing’s 3735 CR-H, Radisson, WI 54867
The family would like to thank all of his doctors at Aspirus and Ascension Home Hospice for the wonderful care given during his treatment of cancer.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home and Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at HonorOne.com
