Jason Jenness

Jason John Jenness “Lipps”, was taken suddenly from this world Thursday, April 1, 2021, but he’ll live through us forever.
He was born Jan. 14, 1977, in Ladysmith, to his mother, Cindy (Bart) Peterson, and father, John Jenness.
He leaves behind his fiancé, Laura Flater, and their two children, Emmett Jase and Dane John-Earl; as well as his oldest son, Gavyn James (Dawn Bachar); his favorite sister, Stephanie (Buck) Jenness and her children; Jay’s nieces and nephews, Kelsie, McKenzie and Connor; Jay’s great-nieces and nephews, Caiden, Zach, Harmony and Brooklyn, who were always elated to see him. He also leaves behind many aunts and uncles.
Jay was a skilled tradesman working most his life as a directional driller laying fiberoptic cable throughout the United States. He was a hard-working person who was very knowledgeable and inclined to share that knowledge with others. He ran heavy machinery as though he was an artist painting on a canvas. A jack of all trades, he was extremely mechanically inclined and could see past basic functions of objects.
Jay was one of a kind. He was a loving father and thoughtful man easily making new friends and cherishing his life long relationships with old ones. He was always willing to help out on a project and had a keen eye and unique way of making a vision become reality. He loved heavy metal and always had music playing; he didn’t just listen, he felt it in his soul. Jay enjoyed harvesting deer, slaying fish, and any type of hunting.
He attended too many concerts and games to ever count. He was always rock picking or finding fossils.
Gardening in the spring time, then canning and pickling in the fall, was one of his favorite things to do. Extreme hobbies for Jay were a must. He loved canoeing, taking control of the wild rivers while kayaking rapids and waterfalls, snowshoeing in the winter, dirt biking, 4-wheeling and riding his beloved father’s Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Jay was always connected with nature and always will be.
A celebration of Jay’s life will be held from 3-7 p.m., Aug. 7, at Drop Zone Bar and Grill in Ladysmith. This will coincide with his father’s (John Jenness) celebration of life. Bring stories and memories to share.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented