Mark Schoonover

On Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, Mark Thomas Schoonover, 65, passed away surrounded by the love of his family at his home on Island Lake. He died after courageously battling cancer over the last several months.
On Jan. 15, 1954, Mark was born in Eau Claire to Tom and Marilyn Schoonover. The family eventually landed in Cornell which became home to Mark for the next 20 years. Upon graduation from Cornell High School in 1972, he sought employment at the Cornell Paper Mill. In the fall of 1974 Mark became a student at UW-Eau Claire and the following summer he was accepted into AVROC, Naval Aviation Officer Candidate School at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. After graduating with a degree in geology and geography, Mark finished his training at Pensacola and was commissioned an A-6 Bombardier Navigator. His next assignment was to be attached to VA-145 on the Aircraft Carrier USS Ranger which was stationed at Whidbey Island, Wash. Mark’s Navy career gave him lasting friendships and incredible experiences that he was deeply proud of. By 1990 he had decided to retire from the Navy and begin a new career working with his father at Hobbs Supply Company in Eau Claire. In 1992, Mark and his father decided to take on a new adventure and the Subway business began.
On Aug. 5, 2005, Mark married Traci Zwiefelhofer and together they raised Abigail and have cherished their 14 years together. Abigail was the twinkle in Mark’s eye and he loved sharing his interests with his family. Along with flying, Mark loved the outdoors. He made many trips hunting grouse, as well as fishing in the remote Canadian wilderness.
Mark was a generous, kind and thoughtful man always willing to give time and talent to his family, friends and community. Faith was a big part of Mark’s life and that was exemplified by his service to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Mark is survived by his wife, Traci; his daughter, Abigail; mother, Marilyn of Eau Claire; sisters, Cheryl of Eau Claire, Jan (Ken) Sharp and children Jenny, Sam and Chloe of Lakewood, Wash., Kris (Karen Kilsdonk) of Hartland, and Wendy (Chuck) Kessler and children Grace and Sophia of Edina, Minn.; in-laws, Marion and James Zwiefelhofer of Bloomer; sister-in-law, Tammy (Steve) Niebling and children Michael and Carter of Gilbert, Ariz. and his brother-in-law, Tom (Michele Eberle) Zwiefelhofer of Chetek.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Schoonover.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1210 Main Street, Bloomer, with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Visitation will be from 4-7:30 p.m., Sunday, at The Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona. A Christian Vigil Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from noon-1 p.m. at the church.
Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
