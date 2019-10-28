Mark Schoonover

On Monday, October 28, 2019, Mark Thomas Schoonover, 65, passed away surrounded by the love of his family at his home on Island Lake. He died after courageously battling cancer over the last several months. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1210 Main Street, Bloomer, with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Visitation will be held from 4-7:30 p.m., Sunday, at The Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. A Christian Vigil Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from noon-1 p.m. at the church. Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.