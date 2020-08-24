Hazel Krisik

Hazel A. Krisik, 86, of Ingram, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Marshfield, after suffering a stroke.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1934, in Ladysmith, to Sidney and Violet Anderson. Hazel and Glen P. Krisik were married June 21, 1952. He preceded her in death in 2011. She owned and operated Hazel’s Goldmine in Ingram for 22 years from 1982 to 2004.
Survivors include her sons, Randall of Glen Flora and Keith of Ladysmith; her daughters, Glenda Krisik and Jacqueline Krisik, both of Lombard, Ill.; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Kenneth Anderson of Ingram; her sister, Gloria (William) Pavlovsky of Broadview, Ill. and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen; her son, Jeffery and her brothers, Sidney Anderson, Robert Anderson, Irvin Anderson and Gerald Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Nash–Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Friends may call after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the funeral home and again on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in the Ingram Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Commented