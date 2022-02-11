Harlene Flora

Harlene “Skip” Flora, age 81, of Ladysmith, made her final journey and entered her heavenly home on January 20, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Mom celebrated life and was ready for this, her final journey. In her honor, the family intends to celebrate her memory this summer where all will be welcome, including her canine friends. We look forward to sharing memories, stories and card games as well as enjoy beverages, a light lunch and doggie treats.