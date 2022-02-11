Harlene Flora

Harlene “Skip” Flora, age 81, of Ladysmith, made her final journey and entered her heavenly home on January 20, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and was under the care of Hope Hospice.
Skip was born on September 18, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harlen ‘Ike’ Herrell and Alta Marie Tellier. She was blessed with six children and at the time of her passing, fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Life gave her the opportunity to live and experience many places, but home was Wisconsin.
Although she worked a variety of jobs in her lifetime, her passion was her dogs. Not only did she breed yorkies for a period of time, she also established and successfully ran ‘Skip’s Doggy Day Care’ in Ladysmith for nearly twenty years. We could not begin to count how many canine friends counted on her for love and care while their families needed to be away from them and she was always available to do so.
Skip is survived by her children, William (Suzy) Lodes of Dunbar, WI; Laura (Brian) DeNault of Bay Bridge Island, WA; Daniel (Helen) Lodes of Punta Gorda, FL; Michael (Barbara) Lodes of East Bethel, MN; Rick (Patty) Flora of Medford, WI and Gail (Jerry) Ridge of Springstown, TX; her sister-in-law Julie Tellier of Beaver Dam; as well as many special friends and her dog, Gabby. She was pre-deceased by her parents and brother, Preston Tellier.
Mom celebrated life and was ready for this, her final journey. In her honor, the family intends to celebrate her memory this summer where all will be welcome, including her canine friends. We look forward to sharing memories, stories and card games as well as enjoy beverages, a light lunch and doggie treats.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, we will be establishing a memorial in her honor. If you would like to contribute, donations can be sent to the family at 215 E. Miner Avenue, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
Mom’s love for dogs was evident and in closing, wanted to share the wisdom that she gained from them … her hope is that you live this motto in her memory.
Be Loyal, Be Faithful,
Learn new Tricks,
Chase your Dreams,
Never stop Playing,
Love Unconditionally,
Less Barking – More Wagging,
Dig Life!
