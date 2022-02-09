Arthur Moore

Arthur R. Moore, age 87, of Clear Lake, died on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul after a battle with prostate cancer.
Arthur Russell Moore was born on Sept. 26, 1934, in Ladysmith, the son of Stanley and Ellen (Benson) Moore. He grew up in Bruce and graduated from Bruce High School in 1952. Arthur then went on to the University of Wisconsin in Madison and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in electrical engineering. On Sept. 23, 1961, he was married to Florence J. Anderson at United Covenant Church in Dassel, Minn. Over the years they made their home in Farmington, Minn., Somerset and eventually settled on to their farm in Deer Park, where they raised five children, Jon, Jennifer, Nathan, Timothy, and Kristen.
During this time, Arthur worked as an electrical engineer for 3M in St. Paul, Minn., where he helped in the development of VHS technology. After 33 years at 3M, Arthur retired in 1995 and continued to operate his farm in Deer Park. In 2007 they moved to Ridgeview Apartments in Clear Lake, where he was instrumental in helping with the design, development and operation of that project. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and traveling.
Arthur was also active in the Gideon’s ministry, was a member of United Covenant Church in Clear Lake and active in Little Lamb Daycare. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Moore; parents, Stanley and Ellen Moore and his brother, Ronald Moore
He is survived by his sons and daughters, Jonathan Moore of Mazama, Wash., Jennifer Moore of Los Angeles, Calif., Nathan (Elizabeth) Moore of Lakeville, Minn., Timothy (Wendy) Moore of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Kristen Moore of Eagan, Minn. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Josiah and Naomi Moore and Ethan and Zachary Moore. He is further survived by his brothers Stanley (Jan) Moore and Tom (Pat) Moore; his sister, Annette (Vern) Dahlstorm; and his sisters-in-law, Gwen Moore, Genevieve Nestler & Ruth Nelson
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake. Clergy - Pastor Dan Pearson Music - Leah Pearson & Jenny Tanner. Casket Bearers - Jonathan Moore, Timothy Moore, Jennifer Moore, Kristen Moore, Nathan Moore, Josiah Moore,Ethan Moore, Zachary Moore and Naomi Moore. Interment will be at Swedish Congregational Cemetery, Clear Lake.
The family would prefer memorials in lieu of flowers to the Gideon’s at www.gideons.org.
Scheuermann Funeral Home handled the arrangements at www.clearlakefuneralhome.com.
