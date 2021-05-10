Madonna Anderson

Madonna “Maddie” Jean Anderson (nee-Monfre), 29, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, March 25, 2020, at her home after an 18 month fight with breast cancer.
Maddie was born on Feb. 28, 1991, in Columbus, to Peter and Colleen (Calvert) Monfre.
She lived in Jefferson for 14 years, two years in Marshall and then moved to Ladysmith in 2007. She married Matthew Anderson in August 2013 in Ladysmith. They later divorced.
Maddie owned and operated Early Years Childcare Center in Ladysmith for four years. She was a cheerleading coach at the Flambeau Schools, a paraprofessional for Flambeau Schoools and behavioral treatment technician with the Wisconsin Early Autism Project.
She worked with the Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, was a member of the Flambeau and Jefferson High School Show Choirs. She also participated in foreign exchange clubs, was a WITC Student Government Representative and was a member of the Flambeau PTA.
Her professional affiliations included Wisconsin Family Child Care Association, K.I.D.S. Rusk County Child Care Provider Support Group and NAFCC. She was affiliated with Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony. Maddie had a deep love for children and animals, especially dogs and cats. She was known to provide home and shelter for many "furbabies".
She is survived by her three sons, Riley James Anderson (11), Brody Kay Anderson (9) and Ezra Jace Anderson (5), all of Bruce; bonus (stepsons), Skyler Remington (14) and Noah Remington (10), both of Superior; daughter, Paislee Mae Remington (3) of Ladysmith; bonus (stepdaughters), Alexis Remington (13) and Lillian Love (13), both of Superior; sister, Monica Anne Monfre (fiance, Sean Scantlebury) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; her fiance, Bradley Remington of Ladysmith and her mother, Colleen Monfre of Siren. She is further survived by her adopted foreign exchange siblings, Paola Palicious of Columbia, Saori Kotaki of Japan and Harris Tsim of Hong Kong/San Francisco, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Peter Monfre and both sets of grandparents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 23, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with the Most Reverend Martin Shanahan, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of gathering and memories on Saturday, May 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m., Sunday, May 23, until the time of services at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sacred Grove, Webster, WI.
A continuing memorial fund, "Maddie's Healing Oasis", is being established. This fund will aid families who need lodging in the Eau Claire area during hospital stays. While flowers are welcome donations can be made to Colleen Monfre with memo notations "Maddie's Healing Oasis" or to Rusk County Ambulance Service.
