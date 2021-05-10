Madonna Anderson

Madonna “Maddie” Jean Anderson (nee-Monfre), 29, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, March 25, 2020, at her home after an 18 month fight with breast cancer. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 23, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with the Most Reverend Martin Shanahan, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of gathering and memories on Saturday, May 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m., Sunday, May 23, until the time of services at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sacred Grove, Webster.