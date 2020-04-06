Gary Phillips

Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.