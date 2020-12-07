Jerome Prorok

Jerome “Jerry” Prorok, 80, of Chetek, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Shell Lake Health Care Center in Shell Lake. A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek. Jerry will be laid to rest at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, with full military honors at 1p.m., Thursday.