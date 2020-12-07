Jerome Prorok

Jerome “Jerry” Prorok, 80, of Chetek, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Shell Lake Health Care Center in Shell Lake.
Jerry was born on Oct. 11, 1940, in Rice Lake, the son of Paul and Marion (Evenson) Prorok.
He was involved with wildlife restoration of Rusk County and also Buck Lake Sportsman clubs. If there was a vehicle moving Jerry was taking a ride. He had the opportunity to have many travels and adventures some included South Padre Island, Deadwood, S.D., Alaska, South Africa, Glacier National Park, Yukon and Canada to name a few. In addition to these travels he always made time for special road trips with his granddaughter, Hannah.
He leaves to celebrate his memory his wife, Barbara Prorok of Chetek; his children, Jill (Rich) Kastner of Spooner and Ami (Bill) DeCook of Chetek; his granddaughter, Hannah Kastner of Spooner and other loving family, Kate and Andrew Weis and their son, Henry of La Crosse and Jake DeCook of Chetek He is also survived by his siblings, Kenneth (Lynn) Prorok, Linda (Tom) Turauski, Richard (Connie) Prorok and Paulette (Robert) Martin; sisters-in-law, Diane and Donna Elwood; nieces; nephews; cousins and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marion Prorok and his brothers, Jack and Tom Prorok.
A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek. Jerry will be laid to rest at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, with full military honors at 1p.m., Thursday.
Masks or facial coverings will be required to enter the funeral home. Please practice all the recommended social distancing guidelines.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with the arrangements.
