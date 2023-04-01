Frank Vanecek passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home in Ladysmith following a lengthy illness. He was 79.
Born in Berwyn, Ill., on Oct. 10, 1943, Frank was the only child of Frank and Sylvia Vanecek. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine, and son, Kevin.
Growing up, Frank looked forward to his family’s annual fishing trips to the Chippewa Flowage. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1966 with a BS in zoology, Frank realized his goal of living and working in northern Wisconsin. In 1967, he was hired by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and worked out of the Ladysmith station for 33 years until his retirement in 2000.
As a wildlife manager, Frank worked extensively in deer herd management and habitat restoration for grouse, waterfowl and other species. He was involved in many habitat management projects, including Pershing, Ten Mile Creek and Washington Creek wildlife areas and the Ladysmith Mine Reclamation.
He understood developing relationships was key to successful habitat management and looked forward to opportunities like Trails End where he could talk to students about Wisconsin wildlife and share his fur display.
An avid fisherman, Frank loved his annual trips to Canada and chasing trout in Arkansas, Montana and Wyoming.
Frank realized his childhood dream of owning a Corvette and especially enjoyed driving his Corvette, whether attending car shows and cruises with the Chippewa Valley Corvette Club or grabbing his Cubs cap and heading out for coffee.
Frank’s family would like to thank the team at Marshfield Medical Center Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
A celebration of life will be held for Frank at a later date.
Please direct memorials to Alzheimer’s research and education.
