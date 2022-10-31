Daniel Becker

Daniel Joseph Becker, 57, of Ladysmith, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Dan was born in New Richmond to James and Mary Becker on May 3, 1965. He attended Ladysmith High School. Dan worked at Weather Shield for multiple years. He loved wrestling and everything about it. He was president of the Ladysmith Wrestling Club for some time, which was founded by his father, James Becker. He also coached youth wrestling.
He loved spending time at the cabin, watching the badgers, and hanging out with his cabin buddies. He loved his boys and most of all his grandkids.
Dan is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Becker, and his father, James Becker.
Dan is survived by his children, Travis (Tiffany) Becker, Nicholas Becker and Mark (Sophia) Becker; his grandchildren, Keira, Lucas, Jaxon, Tommie and Teagan; his siblings, Jean (Rod) Worden, John (Tammy) Becker and Mike (Jodi) Becker, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will be held from noon-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at the VMA in Ladysmith. In honor of Dan, we would love for you to wear your best Badger gear.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
