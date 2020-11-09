Thomas Leonard Fandel, 82, of LaVerne, Calif., died at home on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, surrounded by family members.
He was born on April 11, 1938, in Ladysmith, to Richard and Mildred Haasl Fandel.
He graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1956, participating in football, basketball and track. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of Wisconsin. Tom married Martha Alfhild Kallerud on Sept. 14, 1963.
After engineering positions with Doughboy in New Richmond and Sundstrand Aerospace in Rockford, Ill., Tom moved with his family to California where he worked at an aerospace engineering company in Duarte, Calif., under multiple corporate owners.
Tom had a very inquiring mind and enjoyed resolving questions, experimenting and tinkering with the inner workings of various machines, toys and household objects. He loved the great outdoors and took his family on many excursions to the ocean, mountains, deserts and forests, where he taught his children to wonder, question, reason and explore to find their answers to life and its challenges.
Tom is survived by his wife, Martha of LaVerne, Calif.; children, David (Heather) of Bellevue, Wash., Dunstan (Carol Ann) of Portland, Ore., Carl (Mary) of Cotati, Calif. and Sara (Scott) Horsley of Claremont, Calif. and grandchildren, Lily Sherman and Noelle Fandel, Jennifer and Evan Fandel, and Paige, Brooke, Joseph and Cooper Horsley. He is also survived by his 12 siblings, Elizabeth (Roy) Johnson of Superior, Richard (Sondra) Fandel, of Rockford, Ill., Margaret (Will) Ferry of Madison, Sylvia Fandel of Daly City, Calif., Sr. Cecilia Fandel of Ladysmith, Harold Fandel of Waukesha, Joan (James) Klemko of Kokomo, Ind., Denis (Cheryl) Fandel of Austin, Texas, Patrick (Bonnie) Fandel of Forest Lake, Minn., Mary (Peter) Cumiskey of Big Bend, Rita (Norman) Regnier of Washburn and Julianne (Carl) Nyberg, of Altoona.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Roy Johnson.
Graveside services were held Friday, Oct. 30, at Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont, Calif., with Pastor Grant Myles-Era officiating.
