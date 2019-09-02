Harvey Peterson

Harvey Terrill Peterson, 71, a wonderful man, loving husband and devoted father of four children, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Harvey was born on Oct. 15, 1947, in Stanley, to Harvey and Emily (Sonnentag) Peterson. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1965 at the age of 17. On June 30, 1973, he married LuAnne Jean Smith of Boyd. Together they raised four children in Cadott: Nathan, Olivia, Manley and Darcy. Most recently, they enjoyed retirement in Ladysmith.
Harvey was an extremely dedicated and hardworking family man. He worked 17 years straight without a single day off as a milk hauler. It was immensely hard and demanding work. He was well-known as an honest salesman, and he would go on to successfully sell Rainbow vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and cars all over Wisconsin during his life. No matter where he went, he would always seem to make another life-long friend.
Harvey was a kind, thoughtful, compassionate man who cared about everyone. He was charming and witty, with a great sense of humor, and loved to make people laugh! He had a great singing voice and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. He loved to garden and fish.
He knew everything about cars. Spending time with family was his greatest joy in life. He was inseparable from his wonderful wife LuAnne, to whom he was happily married for over 46 years. He loved her so very much.
Harvey is survived by his wife, LuAnne Peterson; his four children, Nathan Peterson, Olivia Myers, Manley (Hilary) Peterson and Darcy (Bill) Schaal; his brother, Ronnie Hollister; his sister, Sandra (Robert) Lorenz and his grandchildren, Brandan (Emiley) Licht, Jaden (Terina) Myers, Rylee Myers, Hazel Peterson, Bishop Peterson, Willow Peterson and Logan Schaal and his first great-grandchild, Baby Licht, on the way.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Hurley Peterson; his mother, Emily Marie Peterson and his sister, Cherylynn Peterson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Rusk County Community Library’s lower level Bloedow Room. Please bring stories and pictures to share.
