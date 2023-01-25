Daniel Berge, age 78, of Mount Hope, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien, surrounded by his family.
Dan was born Nov. 10, 1944, to James and Rita (Beller) Berge in Ladysmith. He was a graduate of Flambeau High School.
He married the love of his life Laura Stamm on March 20, 1981, in Waukesha.
Dan enjoyed hunting especially at the cabin in the Northwoods, auto racing (driving stock cars in his younger years) and sports. Dan was a proud member of United States Marine Corp, was a Vietnam combat veteran and a member of Mount Hope Legion #229. He also enjoyed talking to people and sharing his many stories with them.
He spent his career as a watchmaker, welder and metal fabricator. Dan was a jack of all trades and there was nothing he couldn't make or fix.
Dan is survived by his wife, Laura of Mount Hope; daughter, JoAnne Berge (Dominic and young Dom of Chanhassen, Minn.; brother, Jerry (Deb) Berge of Mount Hope, and their children, Kirsten (Russ) Nathun (Beth) Holen, and Sarah Holen; grand nieces and nephews Landen, Liam, Quinn and Ethun; special cousin, (brother by another mother) Bob (Betty) Callahan of Gilman; sister-in-law, Jo Ellen (Stanley) of Waukesha; brothers-in-law, Paul Stamm of Waukesha, Peter (Diane) Stamm of Waukesha and Dean Stamm of Menomonee Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; special cousin ,Mike (brother from another mother) and mother and father-in-law, Doug and Virgina Stamm.
A celebration of Dan's life will be from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at the Boscobel Bowl and Banquet in Boscobel with military honors at 2 p.m.
Dan's favorite color was plaid! Please join us by wearing plaid in his memory at his celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Boscobel Hospital Foundation or Boscobel EMS in Dan memory.
Kendall Funeral Service in Boscobel is assisting the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.kendallfuneralservice.com.
