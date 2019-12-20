James Turner Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20, 2019 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be a celebration of life for James "Jim" Turner, Jr. at the Miner Theatre at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28. Jim Turner, Jr., 77, died on Aug. 21, 2019. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Turner Jim Turner Ladysmith The Ladysmith News The Ladysmith News Rusk County Shopper Rusk County Shopper Northwoods Escape Northwoods Escape Special Christmas Section Christmas Online Poll Did your property taxes go up, down or stay about the same? You voted: Went up Went down Stayed about the same I don't get a property tax bill Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHunter ticketed for shooting elk during gun-deer seasonGenevieve KaminskiLois GerberAlice SokolowskiDavid HahnWreath driver keeps promise with final stopJanet ZieglerTina AndersonMore chicken pox cases confirmedEugene Nelson, Sr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedPlanting seeds for better community health (1) Bell Press Publications Bloomer Advance The Chetek Alert Barron News-Shield Barron County Shopper Obituaries James Turner Updated 6 hrs ago +2 John Peterson Updated 9 hrs ago William Kearby Updated Dec 19, 2019 David Hahn Updated Dec 18, 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
