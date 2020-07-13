Ruth Justus

Ruth I. Justus, 91, of Bruce, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community.
Ruth was born on Feb. 18, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, to George and Naomi (Boettcher) Bateman. She married John Justus on Aug. 23, 1946.
Ruth was a waitress at the El Rancho in Ladysmith and many other places such as Club 8, but most of all she worked hard at what she did.
She was an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. Most importantly, she was a great mom.
Ruth is survived by her children, Aileen (Terry) Jafolla, Kenneth (Darlene) Justus and Kathleen (Brian) Richardson, all of Bruce; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and her brother-in-law, Harry (Donna) Justus of Bainbridge, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John in 2004 and her brother, Junior Bateman, who resided in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 11, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, in Bruce, with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial was in the Bruce Cemetery.
