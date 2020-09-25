Linda L. Olsen, 66, of Ojibwa, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Marshfield.
She is survived by her mother, Clarice Thayer of Hayward; her children, Jeff Olsen of Imalone, Kris (Todd) Des Jarlais, Julie Olsen and Wendi (Jeff) Strop, all of Ladysmith, and Rebecca (Aaron) Petersen of Maple Grove, Minn.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her brother, Stephen (Teri) Doolittle of St. Cloud, Minn.; and her sisters, Lila (Al) Freislinger of Centralia, Ill. and Sue Schweigert of Bruce.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, Steve Olsen and her grandson, Hunter Strop.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. The visitation will run from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Radisson Cemetery at a later date.
Commented