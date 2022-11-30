Violet Marie Nelsen was born January 23, 1928 near Coleman, MI to Nels and Minnie Loser Nelsen. A visitation for Violet M. Biller was held on Tuesday, November 29th from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Nash – Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith which was followed by a graveside committal service at Riverside Cemetery with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating.