Violet Marie Nelsen was born January 23, 1928 near Coleman, MI to Nels and Minnie Loser Nelsen.
She grew up in western lower Michigan and attended schools there. Violet moved to Ladysmith, WI on March 17, 1944 and graduated from Ladysmith High School, class of 1945. On June 30, 1947, she married Ervin W. Biller at the Methodist Church in Ladysmith. He passed away August 10, 1997.
Violet was employed by the Ben Franklin store for three years, Peavey Paper Mill for eight years and was the secretary for National Guardian Life Insurance – Don Leatherman Agency for 27 years, retiring in 1990. She was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church, AARP Chapter 4155, Rusk County Memorial Hospital & Nursing Home Auxiliary Volunteer and was a life member of VFW Auxiliary Post 2490. Sewing, dancing, gardening and traveling were just some of the things Violet enjoyed. She visited all lower 48 states, Alaska, Canada and Mexico.
Survivors include her daughter, Marlene Braatz, grandsons, Hunter Braatz and Nathan Swenson and granddaughter, Sophia Jensine, two step-sisters, Marian & Dave Buelow of Appleton and Caroline & Duane Crank of Cadott and many friends.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband in 1997, mother in 1985 a brother Lawrence & Wilma Nelsen of Custer, MI and step-father Carl Hetke in 1969.
A visitation for Violet M. Biller was held on Tuesday, November 29th from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Nash – Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith which was followed by a graveside committal service at Riverside Cemetery with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nash jackan.com.
