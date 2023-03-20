Charles Bessel, Jr.

Charles Elroy Bessel, Jr., 60 of Bruce, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Bruce.
Charles was born on April 9, 1962, in Ladysmith to Charles E., Sr. and Lois E. (Wheelock) Bessel. Charles lived in Ojibwa, Beloit and Lake Holcombe before residing in Bruce.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, trapping and hobby farming. He was an Army National Guardsman and was a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by two sons, Eric Charles Bessel of Bruce and Richard James Bessel (wife: Rhonda Marie Sellers) of Bruce; two daughters, Grace Lois Bessel of Ladysmith and Miranda Lynn Diehl of Janesville; four grandchildren; two brothers, Dan Bessel of Bruce and Tim Bessel (wife: Deb) of Bruce and a sister, Chris Hoy (husband: Rick) of Bruce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E., Sr. and Lois E. (Wheelock) Bessel and a sister, Janet Kimball who lived in Lake Holcombe.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, March 24, at Nash-Jackan Funeral home in Ladysmith. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. with Rev. Mark A. Bartlett officiating followed by military honors at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
