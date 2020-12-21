With heavy hearts we announce that wife, mother, and grandmother, Dolores Giencke, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Marshfield Hospital Eau Claire, surrounded in love by her family at the age of 89.
Dolores was born on Sept. 9, 1931. She grew up in New Berlin. She was married to the love of her life, Robert Giencke, for over 70 years. They spent the first 40 years of their married life living at the family farm in Waukesha and later moved to their home on Lake Holcombe in 1990.
A dedicated mother who cherished spending time with her family, Dolores spent many hours knitting beautiful gifts and planning special moments for every one of us. She was the heart of our family. Her strength and vivaciousness were a gift to everyone who loved her.
Dolores touched many lives. She enjoyed connecting with her family and friends using social media every day. She will be missed by her many friends, new and lifelong. Living on the lake, Dolores tended to her flower gardens and watched the wildlife that visited her bay.
She lived her life in service and loved spending her days with children, first as a teacher’s aide for 25 years with the Waukesha School District and then spent 20 more years in the infant room at the Tender Learning Center in Ladysmith, until she retired from full-time work at the age of 80. She also spent many years volunteering and teaching CCD at St. Paul Catholic Church in Genesee Depot and St. Francis of Assisi, Holcombe.
Dolores is survived in death by her devoted husband, Robert Giencke, and four adoring children, Christine (Steven) Untiedt of Abbotsford, David (Sharon) Giencke of Pryor, Okla., Bruce (Brenda Anderson) Giencke of Holcombe and James (Bonnie) Giencke of Nashotah.
Her grandchildren will miss her dearly — Tommy (Jessi Weber) Untiedt, Alyssa (Derk) Van Doorn, Daniel (Danielle) Giencke, Katie Giencke, Stephanie (Daryl) Schrader, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Giencke, Kelly Rodwell, Paul (Liz Emmons) Giencke, Amy (Andrew) Middleton and Jeff Giencke. She will be held in the hearts of her 13 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother, William (Carolyn) Egofske of Kingsford, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lydia Egofske and six siblings.
A Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Parish in Cornell on Tuesday, Dec. 29, with Father Eric Linzmeier officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a socially distanced Mass at 11 a.m. Masks are required. A Celebration of Life and inurnment will be held at a date to be announced in the summer of 2021.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cornell.
