Cinderella “Cindy” Piotrowski, 97, of Jump River, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at home under the care of Hope Hospice and her daughter.
Cindy was born to the late Maurice and Eleonora (Turnes) Hecker on Nov. 9, 1924. She married Warren Ahlers, and they had two children, Andrea and Janine. They later divorced. On July 19, 1968, she married James Piotrowski. The two ran Piotrowski’s Tavern (Jim & Cindy’s) in Jump River for many years.
Cindy loved playing her many harmonicas, and she thrilled everyone with her yodeling, while playing her piano. She could play almost any instrument (including guitar and banjo), paint any picture (she’s done numerous), beat you at a game of pool or cards and tell the best stories. She was high spirited, made forever friends daily, never turned down a motorcycle ride and never stopped dancing. She truly loved life and she lived it to the fullest.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Janine (Matt) Ahlers Scott; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James in 2015; her daughter, Andrea McGary and siblings, Artie “Sonny” Hecker and Helen Gessnor.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Jump River with Father Vijay Kumar Madani officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery-Jump River. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, at the Gilman Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
