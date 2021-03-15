William Pfalzgraf

William Thomas Pfalzgraf, 94, of Ladysmith, passed on to his Heavenly Home on Monday, March 15, 2021, while under the care of his 10 children and the supportive staff of Lakeview Medical Center Hospice.
William “Bill” was born on Aug. 15, 1926 in Lewistown, Mont., to Jacob and Theresa (Burns) Pfalzgraf. They moved to Ladysmith in 1927, when Bill was about 6 months old. He married Doris Eleanor Teele on Nov. 9, 1946, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Ladysmith.
Bill worked hard from the time he was a young man hauling milk for D.E. Adkins for 10 years. He met Doris while delivering milk to the creamery in Ladysmith where she worked. He bought his first school bus in 1947 and began transporting children to and from school for the Ladysmith School District. Bill drove and owned school buses for over 50 years while continuing to farm. Of all the tasks involved in farming, he most enjoyed working the land, planting and harvesting the crops. Bill and Doris passed on an exemplary work ethic to their family. His love of the land and working to provide for his family gave purpose and meaning to his life.
Bill served as supervisor in the town of Flambeau for many years. He was nominated and received a “Bus Driver Recognition Award” from the Wisconsin Association of Pupil Transportation in April 1980. Officials noted that his selection was based on his driving record, years of service, leadership, character, responsibility and other attributes that contribute to the daily operation of a school bus. At this time, Bill had driven a daily route for over 30 years without an accident or traffic violation.
Bill is survived by his children Robert (Vicky) Pfalzgraf of Shakopee, Minn., Linda Flohr of Ladysmith, Catherine Burnette of Grundy Center, Iowa, Rachel Young (Ron) of Ladysmith, William (Ethne) of Ladysmith, Stephen (Shelley) of Ladysmith, Peter Pfalzgraf of Ladysmith, Cynthia Dawson (Ted) of Trenton, Ill, Rebecca Pfalzgraf of Kaukana, and Frederick Pfalzgraf of Carbondale, Ill. He also has 20 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph (Kay) Pfalzgraf of Ladysmith.
Preceding Bill in death were his parents; wife, Doris; sister, Irene Carlson; grandson, Allen Pfalzgraf and son-in-law Paul Flohr.
Bill was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. The foundation of faith and importance of family are immeasurable gifts passed down to his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 19, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Dave Oberts officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation for friends and family will be from 9:30-11 a.m., Friday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
