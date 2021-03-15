William Pfalzgraf

William Thomas Pfalzgraf, 94, of Ladysmith, passed on to his Heavenly Home on Monday, March 15, 2021, while under the care of his 10 children and the supportive staff of Lakeview Medical Center Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 19, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Dave Oberts officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation for friends and family will be from 9:30-11 a.m., Friday, at the church.