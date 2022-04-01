Marydel Lybert, 95, of Ladysmith, born Marydel Sigsworth, on Feb. 1, 1927, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Marydel is survived by her five children, Diana Reyant (Robert) of Hartland, Mary Gourdoux of West Allis, Paula Sachse (Robert) of Weston, Rick Lybert (Sandi) of Hartland and Steven Lybert of Ladysmith; 12 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Zena (Rasmussen) Sigsworth; husbands Arthur Gourdoux, (1958) and Paul F. Lybert, (2014) and daughter, Connie Gourdoux Noll (Anthony) of Mt. Pleasant on March 26, 2022.
In recent years, Marydel was busy making fleece blankets which were donated to various organizations in and outside the local area. She crocheted, enjoyed coloring and spending time with her family of whom she dearly loved.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.