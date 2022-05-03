Michael Mujwid

Michael Robert Mujwid, 72, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to be with Jesus on Friday, April 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Michael’s love for family and farming was true like no other, but his truest love was for his Savior Christ Jesus. He spoke of God’s redeeming love to family, friends, and strangers alike.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Irene Mujwid, three sisters, two daughters and one son.
Michael is survived by his wife, Sonja R. Mujwid; daughters, DeAnn (David) Dahl and Nicole (Brian) Stewert; sons, Michael (Jeanne) Mujwid and Mark (Emily) Mujwid; thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by four sisters and four brothers.
There will be a funeral service held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 8, at Faith Baptist Church in Chetek. A visitation will be held prior from noon until the time of the service.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek.
