Carole Dauer

Carole R. Dauer, 84, of Ladysmith, died of old age on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lake Manor.
Carole was born in Ladysmith on Jan. 29, 1937, to Wally and Rose Rorschach. She married Raymond E. Dauer in Ladysmith on May 15, 1959.
She was an English teacher in the Ladysmith School District and a member of Hope Lutheran Church.
Carole is survived by her two sons, Stephen R. Dauer of Ladysmith and Christopher Lee Dauer of Marshfield and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Lee Rorschach of Fayette, N.C.
Funeral services will be held on at 11a.m., Saturday, March 27, at Hope Lutheran Church with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating.
Burial will be Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the services.
Commented