Carole Dauer

Carole R. Dauer, 84, of Ladysmith, died of old age on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lake Manor. Funeral services will be held on at 11a.m., Saturday, March 27, at Hope Lutheran Church with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. Burial will be Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of services.