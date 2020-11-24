Geraldine Cynor

Geraldine M. Cynor, 81, of Sheldon, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.
Geraldine was born on Jan. 18, 1939, in Cadott. She was born and raised on a farm in Cadott.
Geraldine worked as a nurse in Milwaukee in 1957. She later moved back home and married Robert D. Cynor on April 19, 1958. They settled down in Sheldon, where they farmed together and raised seven children.
Geraldine loved to polka dance, enjoyed baking and loved bird watching, but most of all she loved her family and always loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sisters, Libby Johnson and MaryAnn Jiskra; her sons, Dean (Becky Prince), Michael (Susan), Robert Jr. (Dawn) and Bernie Cynor; her daughters, Caroline (Todd) Pake, Cheryl Cynor and Julie (Don) Hopkins; 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cynor Sr.; her parents, Jerome and Frances (Ceda) Jiskra; her sisters, Agnes Lavnick and Helen Jiskra and her brother, Alex Jiskra.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon for immediate family.
Burial will be held at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Cadott.
A celebration of life will be set for Geraldine at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith assisted the family with arrangements.
