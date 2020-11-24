Geraldine Cynor

Geraldine M. Cynor, 81, of Sheldon, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon for immediate family. Burial will be held at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Cadott. A celebration of life will be set for Geraldine at a later date.