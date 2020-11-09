Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.